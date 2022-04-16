Advertisement

Trejo’s 3-run homer leads Rockies over Cubs 6-5

Colorado rallies to tie the series with Chicago 1-1.
COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) -DENVER (AP) - Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/15/2022 10:22:23 PM (GMT -6:00)

