Small grass fire starts near Goose Gossage Park Saturday as fire danger remains high

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a small grass fire in central Colorado Springs under control Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. near Goose Gossage Park off Mark Dabling. Fire crews had it under control within the hour. An exact size has not been released, but our reporter on scene says it doesn’t appear to have spread far.

Though the fire was small, it’s yet another reminder of how high fire danger currently is and will be for the foreseeable future. It’s one of several fires both big and small to break out in southern Colorado over just the last week. Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Teller County are all currently under burn restrictions.

Under burn restrictions, recreational fires and outdoor smoking are only allowed in designated areas, agricultural burns must be approved, and certain small-engine equipment like chainsaws are prohibited. Click on each city/county name above for specific guidelines in that community.

“Where it is dry as we are with our humidity as low as it’s been and then you start adding the wind on top of things, we can get such a fast travel on that fire that it makes things difficult for us to get a hold of that,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Our 11 News meteorologists say there’s no moisture in sight until maybe the weekend of the 23-24 at the earliest. Wind will also remain an issue until then.

The cause of the fire off Mark Dabling is still under investigation.

