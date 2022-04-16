Advertisement

2 Colorado Springs convenience stores robbed within an hour

Police in front of one of the two 7-Elevens robbed on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Police in front of one of the two 7-Elevens robbed on Friday, April 15, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed crooks hit two Colorado Springs 7-Elevens in quick succession Friday night, robbing both in less than an hour.

The first robbery was reported at 10:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Briargate Boulevard and Union. Four men barged in; one robber held the clerk at gunpoint while the other three jumped the counter and helped themselves to cigarettes and cash in the register. They then fled the area.

At 11:26 p.m., a similar robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven on the corner of North Nevada and Cache La Poudre. This time, three men held up the store, taking cash and merchandise.

Detectives have not said if the crimes are connected. Suspect descriptions have not been made available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP/

