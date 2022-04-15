Advertisement

Wildfire burning in Larimer County prompts evacuations on Friday

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire prompted evacuations for a neighborhood in Larimer County on Friday.

At about 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced a mandatory evacuation notice for residents along Vision Way. The neighborhood is near the Little Thompson River southwest of Carter Lake Reservoir on the southeast side of the county. Last time this article was updated at 4:15 p.m., the fire was still active.

The following message was sent out to residents in the area:

“This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Please evacuate the area immediately.

For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.”

Larimer County County utilizes “LETA 911 to provide emergency notifications. Click here to sign up if you live in Larimer County.

