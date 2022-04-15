WATCH: Reporter participates in wildfire training, talks with future firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Future firefighters for the Colorado Springs Fire Department are in the midst of a five month academy, and those who graduate with this class will do so in one of the hottest and driest times of the year.

Erin Mulshin is the only woman in this class, which will wrap up in July.

“Going out right when it’s super hot and super dry, it’s going to be a good experience just to build off what we’ve been learning,” Mulshin said.

While KKTV meteorologists remind people that there is no such thing as wildfire season because the destructive and dangerous blazes have happened year-round, firefighters say extreme heat in summer months certainly doesn’t help when battling wildfires. Temperature is just one factor, and Mulshin says so much more goes into wildfires compared to structure fires.

“Wildfires can change in the blink of an eye,” she said. “They can change direction, they can change speed. So there’s a lot more that goes into the fire’s behavior.”

Making containment lines quickly and correctly is also critical.

“If it’s not done properly or with urgency, we could have fire go across our lines or go to spaces we don’t want it to go into, or it could put our firefighters at risk,” said Sgt. Jordan Barnett with CSFD.

Mulshin has perspective on why firefighter training matters to the public.

“If they also know what we’re doing for training and know that we’re out here training, that builds trust ... I think it’s very critical because [wildfires] are happening more and more frequently, so I think it’s important that we are out here training and that we are confident in our skills.”

