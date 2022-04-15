WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Commerce City are hoping for help from the public with locating two attempted murder suspects.

The crime was carried out Thursday morning at a business in the 58000 block of Quebec Parkway.

" A male went into the business and attempted to steal items,” part of a news release from officials with Commerce City reads. “When the male was confronted by an employee, the male suspect reportedly produced a handgun and fired several gunshots. The female suspect reportedly entered the store, also armed with a handgun, and fired a gunshot. No one was struck by either suspects’ gunfire. Both suspects fled the store, got into separate stolen Ford F-350 trucks, and fled the scene.”

Detectives identified the suspects as Christopher Diaz and Lupe Gonzales. Both are pictured at the top of this article and both are wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder. Detectives have also connected Diaz to several other “violent” crimes. A photo of one of the stolen trucks is also at the top of this article. The stolen truck had Colorado License plate 514-ZIX at the time of the crime.

The pair is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911.

If you have information on the case you’re asked to call Detective Rich Rodriguez at (303) 286-4871.

