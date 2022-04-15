Advertisement

Stuffed animal containing father’s ashes returned to daughter after donation mix-up

Cheshire the stuffed cat has been returned to it’s rightful owners.
By Emily Van de Riet and Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) – A very special stuffed animal that was accidentally donated to Savers in Massachusetts was returned to its owner after a monthlong search.

Mary Kirk said the toy, an orange tabby cat from Build-A-Bear, contains her father’s ashes.

The cat was given to Kirk’s son by her father in 2001. When Kirk’s father died four years ago, the family decided to put some of his ashes in a plastic pouch and place it inside the stuffed animal so her son would always have a piece of his grandfather.

However, when the family was getting ready to move last month, Kirk’s husband accidentally donated the stuffed animal to Savers.

Unfortunately, the stuffed animal was no longer at the store when the family went to retrieve it.

After pleading with the public for weeks on social media and hanging signs up at the Savers store, the cat turned up on Kirk’s doorstep. The stuffed animal was shipped in a box, addressed to Kirk, but had no return address.

Kirk said the Build-A-Bear is “much dirtier” than when she last saw him, but she is deeply grateful for its return.

The family is now searching for the anonymous sender so they can properly thank them. Kirk is also offering a $350 reward plus a new stuffed cat.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park 60 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire 6 miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
Burn ban.
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail

Latest News

Fire in Larimer County 4/15/22.
Wildfire burning in Larimer County prompts evacuations on Friday
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial