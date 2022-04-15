Springs Rescue Mission serving up hope with its Easter dinner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Rescue Mission hosted hundreds for an early Easter dinner.

The organization serves people facing poverty, homelessness and addiction in Colorado Springs, who might not be able to enjoy a similar celebration elsewhere.

“Many in the community come out because they recognize they want to have what many of us take for granted: a nice meal around tables being able to converse with people they enjoy. It’s a great joy for us to be able to provide that for people,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.

People attending Thursday celebration enjoyed a full-blown family-style meal with “all the fixings,” Williams said.

“Ham, desserts, and really providing people with a dignified Easter experience so they can experience the hope that Eastertime brings.”

A feeling of hope that they can carry beyond Easter.

“For many who are in the homeless community, they can often feel like they are less than, that they don’t have worth, they don’t’ have something to offer back. When they are in an experience like this, they start to recognize their own humanity, that they are a person again, that they have worth, that they have dignity, that someone values them, that someone cares about them, so we see smiles on peoples faces -- people feel so blessed to participate in an event like this,” Williams said.

The event was held early so Springs Rescue Mission workers can celebrate the holiday with their families. However, the mission will be open on Easter, as it is every day of the year.

“We will be here on Easter serving meals, in fact, we are open 365 days a years, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing care and hope for neighbors in need.”

