Smoke visible east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County Thursday evening from a landfill

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County Thursday night.

At about 7 p.m. crews were actively fighting the fire and smoke was still visible. At that time, there was no concern that the fire could spread. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was only aware of two active fires at that time, a structure fire in Ellicott and a fire at a landfill. 11 News arrived at the scene at about 7:20 p.m. near Blaney Road and Highway 94. The fire appeared to be on the property managed by Waste Management.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information with a large amount of smoke visible in the area.

El Paso County and Teller County residents are encouraged to sign up for reverse emergency notifications at Peak Alerts by clicking here.

