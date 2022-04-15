Serious crash closes Highway 83 in Douglas County Friday afternoon south of Parker

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed Highway 83 in Douglas County Friday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m. Colorado State Patrol alerted the public to the highway closure at N. Pinery Parkway. The area is between Parker and Franktown.

As more information becomes available this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure in Colorado. Colorado State Patrol may provide updates on their Twitter page:

Hwy 83 at Pinery@CSP_CastleRock & @dcsheriff are on scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles.



Expect traffic delays as Troopers work the scene pic.twitter.com/fSi1dR2kGG — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 15, 2022

