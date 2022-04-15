Serious crash closes Highway 83 in Douglas County Friday afternoon south of Parker
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed Highway 83 in Douglas County Friday afternoon.
At about 3:40 p.m. Colorado State Patrol alerted the public to the highway closure at N. Pinery Parkway. The area is between Parker and Franktown.
Click here for a live traffic map.
As more information becomes available this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure in Colorado. Colorado State Patrol may provide updates on their Twitter page:
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.