Pitching, leadership keys to top-ranked Cheyenne Mountain baseball’s success

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In recent years, Cheyenne Mountain baseball has come close to hoisting their first state baseball title since 2011.

The latest edition of the Red-Tailed Hawks could be their time. The most recent CHSAA rankings has Cheyenne Mountain #1 in 4A after starting 10-1 on the season.

“It’s gonna take a lot of perseverance,” Hawks senior Denton Damgaard said at practice Wednesday. “We’re gonna face adversity at some point this season, and I think it’s gonna be eye opening once we start playing the Air Academy, Lewis-Palmer, Vista Ridge type teams.

“We’re gonna handle some adversity. And just depending on how we react to that adversity that’ll determine whether or not we can make it all the way this year.”

Cheyenne Mountain has made the state bracket both in 2019 and 2021, most recently falling in the 4A semifinals. A lineup chalk full of upperclassmen and solid pitching is primed for another deep run in 2022.

“Our expectations is to go back into the final 8,” junior Max O’Neil says. “From there it’s so tough, we’ll see how it goes. But we always want to win states, so that’s the expectation.”

Cheyenne Mountain continues league play on Saturday with a doubleheader against 8-2 Air Academy.

