Man suspected of distributing child porn arrested by Fountain Police, additional victims or witnesses sought

James Chaffin.
James Chaffin.(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyber tip led police in Fountain to a man suspected of distributing child porn.

Fountain Police executed a warrant along Silver Glen Drive Thursday morning when they found 35-year-old James Chaffin. Chaffin is facing charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, or child porn.

Detective are asking any other potential victims or witnesses in this case to contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.

The cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). According to online court records, Chaffin was in jail Thursday night and expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

ABOUT THE ICAC

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology and computer usage. Colorado ICAC is a member of the National ICAC Task Force.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

