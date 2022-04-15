Colorado man sentenced to 25 years to life for attacking friend with tortilla pan during attempted sexual assault

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who viciously attacked a family friend will now face at least 25 years in prison.

Investigators say Deshawn Avila smashed the victim’s head with a metal tortilla pan while she was sleeping and tried to sexually assault her.

“The victim awoke to blood running into her eyes and a large gash on her forehead,” the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said. Her pants had been pulled down.

The horrific crime occurred in the victim’s home following a night out in Denver in 2018. The victim was close to Avila and saw him as a cousin despite no blood relation. She invited him to sleep over at her home, giving him her bed while she took her young son’s room. The child’s room was where the attack took place.

“For this defendant to ambush his close friend in the middle of the night, smash her in the head with a tortilla pan, attempt to sexually assault her and then strangle her is truly beyond explanation,” said District Attorney Brian Mason.

The DA’s office said Avila strangled the victim as she tried to get away. She was eventually able to escape.

It took just five days to try and convict Avila, now 24, on all charges: second-degree attempted murder, attempted sexual assault (felony 3), attempted sexual assault (felony 4), first-degree assault for strangulation, and first-degree assault for serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

“The victim has suffered enormously and I’m hopeful this verdict will provide some semblance of closure to this horrifying event,” Mason said following the verdict in February.

A judge Thursday sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison for the horrific crime.

