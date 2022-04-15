‘Fast-moving’ fire burning near I-25 and MLK Bypass under control
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a rapid-moving fire that was burning along the creek off East Las Vegas Street Friday.
Calls began pouring in after 1 p.m. as a smoke plume became more and more visible just east of the interstate near the wastewater plant. The fire department tweeted at 1:40 p.m. that the fire was burning in 700 block of East Las Vegas Street and was moving quickly.
The area is located near I-25 and the MLK Bypass:
Crews had the fire largely knocked down by 2 p.m.
Rees making good a knockdown on the fire. pic.twitter.com/VEPeI8ctey— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 15, 2022
Firefighters remain on scene as of 2:20 p.m.
The cause is still under investigation.
