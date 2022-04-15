Advertisement

‘Fast-moving’ fire burning near I-25 and MLK Bypass under control

Flames burning along Fountain Creek in south Colorado Springs on April 22, 2022. At one point,...
Flames burning along Fountain Creek in south Colorado Springs on April 22, 2022. At one point, the flames were spreading quickly and smoke could be seen from a distance.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a rapid-moving fire that was burning along the creek off East Las Vegas Street Friday.

Calls began pouring in after 1 p.m. as a smoke plume became more and more visible just east of the interstate near the wastewater plant. The fire department tweeted at 1:40 p.m. that the fire was burning in 700 block of East Las Vegas Street and was moving quickly.

The area is located near I-25 and the MLK Bypass:

Crews had the fire largely knocked down by 2 p.m.

Firefighters remain on scene as of 2:20 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

