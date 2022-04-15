El Paso County Search and Rescue warns of dangers while hiking in the springtime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the weather starts to get warmer and people are outside more, rescue crews warn of the dangers while hiking in the springtime.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Search and Rescue, who have done about two dozen missions since the start of the year. So, crews have some tips for hikers during this time of year.

“Spring is a little bit more unpredictable as far as weather and terrain goes. Snow can be sheltered really well under both dirt and shadow, so you can’t necessarily see that it’s there, so it’s easier to slip and fall,” said Jay Christianson of El Paso County Search and Rescue.

EPCSAR recommends checking the weather forecast before you go, as it can be a nice, spring day in the city below, but blowing snow sideways up top a mountain. Also, have traction during your hike.

“Being vigilant and preparing is really the only way to prevent situations from going very straightforward to very complicated very quickly. If you are not prepared for that situation, that can promptly become life-threatening,” said Christianson.

Also, let close friends or family know your plan, including check-in times and hiking points, so if you get lost, crews can estimate where you were and when to help find you. Travel with someone else if you can.

EPCSAR also recommend bringing enough food, water, clothes and supplies to survive on the trail if you need to wait for crews to rescue you. Also, call 911 immediately if you are unsure about your trail.

“Search and Rescue is volunteer and we are 100% free, so if you’re in a situation where you are worried, or if you’re concerned, really the best choice is to go ahead and call and let us help as best as we can as soon as possible because time is definitely an enemy in emergency situations, so the sooner that we’re involved, the better things can go for you if something is going wrong,” said Christianson.

