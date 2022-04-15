Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.(wsaw)
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
On the left Officer Fischer is pictured on Oct. 31, 2021 giving a child a tour of the...
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody
Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice lifted

Latest News

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
Smoke visible in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs on 4/14/22 at about 7 p.m.
Smoke visible east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County Thursday evening from a landfill
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire six miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
James Chaffin.
Man suspected of distributing child porn arrested by Fountain Police, additional victims or witnesses sought