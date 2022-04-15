Coors Field to hold ‘Jackie Robinson Day’ celebration at Friday night Rockies game

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies are joining Major League teams across the country in celebrating the barrier-shattering baseball great Jackie Robinson.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first Black player in the MLB and paving the way for generations to come. During his decade-long career, he won Rookie of the Year, the league’s MVP award, played in six World Series and was a six-time All-Star.

In 2004, the MLB made April 15 “Jackie Robinson Day.” The Rockies have not gotten to celebrate the milestone at home since 2012, until now. Friday night at 6:50, the Rockies will be on their home field to face off against the Chicago Cubs.

Coors Field says Friday’s celebration will include the following:

- Each player will wear the number “42″ in Dodger Blue, a commemorative 75th anniversary logo sleeve patch and a “42″ cap patch. Each player will also wear a “Breaking Barriers” batting practice t-shirt.

- A ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Jackie Robinson Scholar, KyLee Duley.

- The Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship is a four-year scholarship awarded to students who demonstrate a record of academic excellence, leadership potential and a dedication to community service. KyLee, a Parker, Colorado, native, is a freshman pursuing a major in finance at the University of Denver. At Legend High School, KyLee founded Cultural Awareness for Everyone (CAFÉ), a program that allows students to share information about their culture in a safe, open environment. He is a member of the National English and Spanish Honor Societies and was also the captain of his varsity basketball team.

“Major League Baseball and the Rockies will commemorate the day by highlighting the impact Jackie’s legacy continues to have on our society, particularly through his historic, trailblazing baseball accomplishments and his efforts as an advocate for civil rights and equality,” the Rockies said.

