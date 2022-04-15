Behind the dream start for 1st place Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The best soccer team in the country resides in Colorado Springs.

...from the USL Championship, that is. Switchbacks FC is the lone undefeated team in the league, boasting a 5-0-0 start to their season for the first time in club history.

So what’s the secret sauce to this newfound success?

“Continuity,” head coach Brendan Burke explained Friday at practice. “The locker room is really good. The guys get along. We’re defending really well as a team. We know we have goals in us cause we have so much talent.

“But talent can only take over the game if you keep the game in front of you. We’ve done a really good job of that at home, and especially on the road. To be 3-0 on the road at this point is phenomenal.”

Burke declined the opportunity to boast about his personal success. But it’s worth a mention. Prior to his hiring in 2021, Switchbacks FC finished the 2020 season with just 2 wins in 17 games. In his first year as head coach, Burke brought the Switchbacks to their first playoff appearance since 2016. \

The hot start, five straight wins to open the season, has raised the standard of success at Weidner Field. The possible emergence of Switchbacks FC as a true contender in the USL? That’s something Burke anticipated when he took the job.

“When [my staff and I] came [to Colorado Springs] the first thing we said to the locker room was expectations will change and will grow every year that we’re here. Are we a little ahead of schedule? Probably. But that’s okay by me,” Burke said, grinning.

The off-season acquisitions of noted goal scorers like Elvis Amoh, Cam Lindley, as well as goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell has also paid dividends early in the season. Amoh has two goals on the season, including one last week in a comeback 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC.

“We have something special,” Amoh said on the gelling team chemistry. “Everybody has the same mentality in the locker room and on the field of play. Everybody wants to win. This is amazing, to have all these guys put in work and get the results.”

Switchbacks FC look to continue their undefeated season at home Saturday at Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff at Weidner Field is at 6pm.

