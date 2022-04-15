Advertisement

Be ready for a wildfire, tips for creating a plan in Colorado

Fire near Las Animas 4/12/22
Fire near Las Animas 4/12/22(KKTV)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Crews have been busy fighting wildfires across southern Colorado. When a fire breaks out it can move fast, leaving people only a little time to evacuate. So it’s important to make sure you are prepared in case a fire burns near your home.

“Having an evacuation plan that you never have to use is really the goal. The pre-thinking just gives everybody a lot of relief when it comes to an emergency situation,” said Kathy Hook, Fire and Life Safety Educator for Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Hook says a plan should include practicing different routes to get out of your neighborhood. Set a predetermined meeting spot that your family can go to when evacuating. Also, come up with a plan on how you will evacuate your pets and livestock.

Firefighters say create an evacuation kit that includes items that may be difficult to replace. This includes personal records, important documents, and prescriptions. Keep this kit in an easily accessible area of your house that you can grab in a hurry.

“The more citizens are self-reliant and prepared for disaster, the better for everyone. It doesn’t stress the resources in the same way and that’s very important,” said Lonnie Inzer, Deputy Director of Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency leaders also suggest evacuating as early as possible. Even if your neighborhood is only under pre-evacuation.

“Be thinking about, ‘OK do I want to wait and deal with the traffic and deal with the stress.’ We love as a fire department when people decide on their own, you know, I’m not very comfortable if this moves in quickly and I’m going to evacuate now,” said Hook.

For more information on creating a wildfire plan click here.

An easy thing to remember are the “6 P’s”:

-PEOPLE

-PRESCRIPTIONS

-PAPERS

-PERSONAL NEEDS

-PRICELESS ITEMS

-PETS

