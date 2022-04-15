2-week project along Garden of the Gods Road scheduled to start Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone living in Colorado Springs who uses Garden of the Gods Road on a regular basis needs to be aware of an upcoming project that could add a few minutes to your drive.

The City of Colorado Springs expects a two-week water main project to start on Monday. A map of the lanes impacted during this project can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article.

Officials with the city provided the following breakdown of the work expected:

-Repair work begins Monday, April 18 on Garden of the Gods Road and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

-Four water main couplings are being replaced near a separation in the line that occurred in July 2021 when a similar coupling failed. The additional couplings are being replaced out of caution to ensure the reliability of the water system.

-The work will be done at both the North Chestnut Street and Forge Road intersections of Garden of the Gods Road (see map). Only right-hand turns will be allowed at these intersections and traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane on Garden of the Gods Road during this time. All three westbound lanes will remain open.

-Customers will have access to all businesses in the area during construction.

-Construction activities will take place during day and night hours Monday-Sunday to expedite the work.

-Motorists should abide by posted construction signs and be mindful of slower speeds in these work zones. Please plan ahead and allow for a few minutes extra time in your commute if it involves passing through these intersections.

-We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we complete this necessary work.

