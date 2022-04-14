Advertisement

What last-minute tax filers should do now ahead of Monday’s Tax Day to avoid penalties

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tax Day 2022 is almost upon us!

11 News spoke with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Colorado Springs about what last-minute tax filers should now ahead of Tax Day on Monday, April 18, to avoid penalties.

“Tax season has gone really well this year. I think it’s really been unusual because of the tax deadline that’s been extended the last two years, this year is a little bit different,” said David Fruh of Jackson Hewitt.

If you are still not ready for this tax season, tax experts recommend filing an extension now. For 2021 tax returns, the final extension date is Oct. 17, 2022. If you cannot pay your taxes in full, you may file for an IRS Installment Agreement payment plan.

According to Jackson Hewitt, on top of the taxes you owe, the IRS will add two additional fees every month if you pay taxes late: a 5% late filing fee plus a 0.5% late payment penalty.

Tax experts also recommend opening up an ID Me account, which will give you accurate information about what you received, including the advanced child tax credit payments.

“The best advice that I can give you, whether you are ready to file or whether you don’t have the means to pay, the best thing you can do is at least file an extension, that will avoid a lot of big penalties and interest,” said Fruh. “Based on IRS statistics, they expect the biggest finish to any tax season they’ve ever seen.”

