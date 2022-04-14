WATCH: Governor Polis to sign Executive Order to help recruit and retain diverse workforce

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order aimed at supporting state agencies with recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce. The order also continues to make the state an employer of choice.

Speakers included:

Governor Jared Polis

Tony Gheradini, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration

Bhavna Chhabra, Senior Director, Google Boulder

Len Barrera, Community Member

You can read the full text of the Executive Order here.

