WATCH: Governor Polis to sign Executive Order to help recruit and retain diverse workforce

By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order aimed at supporting state agencies with recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce. The order also continues to make the state an employer of choice.

WATCH A REPLAY FROM THE 11 BREAKING NEWS CENTER AT THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE:

Speakers included:

  • Governor Jared Polis
  • Tony Gheradini, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration
  • Bhavna Chhabra, Senior Director, Google Boulder
  • Len Barrera, Community Member

You can read the full text of the Executive Order here.

