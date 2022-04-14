WATCH: Governor Polis to sign Executive Order to help recruit and retain diverse workforce
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order aimed at supporting state agencies with recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce. The order also continues to make the state an employer of choice.
Speakers included:
- Governor Jared Polis
- Tony Gheradini, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration
- Bhavna Chhabra, Senior Director, Google Boulder
- Len Barrera, Community Member
You can read the full text of the Executive Order here.
