Advertisement

Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park 60 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire 6 miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Burn ban.
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail

Latest News

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
Fire in Larimer County 4/15/22.
Wildfire burning in Larimer County prompts evacuations on Friday
Aerial view of the Bent's Old Fort Fire burn scar on April 13, 2022.
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero Counties
Fire near Las Animas 4/12/22
Be ready for a wildfire, tips for creating a plan in Colorado
Attempted murder suspects and one of the stolen trucks used in the crime.
WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado