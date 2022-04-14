Advertisement

Sexually violent predator now living in downtown Springs area

Eldon McFarlin
Eldon McFarlin(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is now living south of downtown Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday that 30-year-old Eldon McFarlin is on parole and living in the 1200 block of South Nevada.

McFarlin was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He was previously convicted in 2011 and 2014 of failing to register as a sex offender.

McFarlin is white, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a pierced left ear and a tattoo of a hatchet man on his upper right arm.

For questions about McFarlin or other sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs, call Detective Rob Meredith at 719-444-7665 or visit the CSPD website.

