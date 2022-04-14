Pueblo announces city-wide burn restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With fire danger in the forecast for the foreseeable future, the city of Pueblo has announced stage one burn restrictions.

Under stage one restrictions, open burning, fireworks and outdoor smoking are prohibited under most circumstances, with a few exceptions:

Open burning: Is only permitted if it is with a constructed fire grate inside developed camp and picnic grounds. Charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences remains allowed, but areas must be cleared of all flammable materials. Agricultural burning exemptions will be given on a case-by-case basis.

Outdoor smoking: Is only permitted inside vehicles or in areas at least 3 feet in diameter without any flammable materials.

Firework sales: Sales and/or use of fireworks is only allowed with a permit

For further questions, contact the city.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.