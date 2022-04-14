New president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with more than two decades of experience in the military will be leading the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

The board of directors for the non-profit organization introduced Nathan Springer as the new President and CEO on Wednesday. Springer brings more than 23 years of executive leadership as a US military commander, most recently as the Garrison Commander of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

“I’ve served military families for the last 24 years on behalf of our country. The opportunity to extend that service to the families of Southern Colorado is humbling. I am honored to follow the great Lynne Telford at Care and Share, learn from our fantastic staff and volunteers, and give my all to this organization, our partners, and our community. I look forward to fulfilling Care and Share’s mission that no one in Southern Colorado should go hungry,” said Springer.

ABOUT CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK:

As a food bank, Care and Share works to gather and sort food from multiple sources, distributing to more than 270 partner food pantries and meal programs. The organization provides more than 20 million meals, at no cost, to people across 31 counties each year.

MORE ABOUT SPRINGER:

Springer has held transformational leadership roles in the US military. He was appointed as Garrison Commander of Fort Carson in 2020, where he specialized in strategic and operational planning, and led a team of more than 1,500 civilian employees. Prior to his position at Fort Carson, Springer was a professor at the School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Springer received a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Oklahoma State University. He received his Master of Arts in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School; Master of Military Arts and Science from Military History at Fort Leavenworth; and Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from War College at Fort Leavenworth.

