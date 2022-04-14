Advertisement

Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:58 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire 6 miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
Burn ban.
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail

Latest News

Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual