Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family’s dog two years ago in central Florida.

A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.

He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.

