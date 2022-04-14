Advertisement

MacKinnon’s hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon stands by the team box as fans toss caps onto the...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon stands by the team box as fans toss caps onto the ice after MacKinnon notched a hat trick, during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3.

Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6.

The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL. Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.

