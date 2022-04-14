Human-caused fire six miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Forest Service is reporting a human-caused fire was burning six miles west of Monument on Thursday.
11 News asked for clarification on how the USFS knew it was a human-caused fire and we have yet to receive a response. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire was contained and the estimated size was about .25 of an acre.
This article was last updated at 7:30 p.m. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire.
