Human-caused fire six miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Forest Service is reporting a human-caused fire was burning six miles west of Monument on Thursday.

11 News asked for clarification on how the USFS knew it was a human-caused fire and we have yet to receive a response. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire was contained and the estimated size was about .25 of an acre.

There's a human caused .5ac wildfire in El Paso County, on the Pikes Peak RD, 6 miles W. of Monument, CO. off FSR 320 also known as the Mt. Herman Rd.. The #320fireCoFire is staffed with 1 USFS engine, 1 USFS squad. https://t.co/444GijNFjK — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 14, 2022

This article was last updated at 7:30 p.m. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire.

