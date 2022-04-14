Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice lifted

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon for a fire.

At about 2:30 p.m. the fire was in the area of Mills Ranch Road. The neighborhood is about 3 miles north of Woodland Park to the east of Highway 67. At about 3:10 p.m. a mandatory evacuation notice was issued:

“Area North of Mills Ranch Road 1 mile and East of Sour Dough Road 1 Mile past Lovell Gulch Road is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

Pre-evacuation notices were issued at about 3:30 p.m.:

“Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road Fire. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

As of 8:40 p.m. these notices were lifted

Lt. Renee Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office provided an update at about 5 p.m. At that time, the estimated size of the fire was about seven acres and containment was about 10 percent.

