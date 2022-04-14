Advertisement

Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice lifted

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon for a fire.

At about 2:30 p.m. the fire was in the area of Mills Ranch Road. The neighborhood is about 3 miles north of Woodland Park to the east of Highway 67. At about 3:10 p.m. a mandatory evacuation notice was issued:

“Area North of Mills Ranch Road 1 mile and East of Sour Dough Road 1 Mile past Lovell Gulch Road is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

Pre-evacuation notices were issued at about 3:30 p.m.:

“Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road Fire. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

As of 8:40 p.m. these notices were lifted

Lt. Renee Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office provided an update at about 5 p.m. At that time, the estimated size of the fire was about seven acres and containment was about 10 percent.

Click here for a map.

Update! Individuals north and east of 516 Mills Ranch Road should be prepared to evacuate. Fire is on scene now,...

Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
On the left Officer Fischer is pictured on Oct. 31, 2021 giving a child a tour of the...
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody

Latest News

Smoke visible in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs on 4/14/22 at about 7 p.m.
Smoke visible east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County Thursday evening from a landfill
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire six miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
James Chaffin.
Man suspected of distributing child porn arrested by Fountain Police, additional victims or witnesses sought
Warmer Friday and still windy
Warmer Friday - Still Windy
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs