Crews battle a wildfire on Fort Carson property Thursday afternoon, smoke visible along Highway 115 corridor

Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.
Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a wildland fire on a Fort Carson training range Thursday afternoon.

Officials at the Mountain Post provided a brief update just after 4 p.m. At that time the fire was about 30 acres, but no structures or personnel were threatened. Smoke is expected to be visible along the Highway 115 corridor.

Last time this article was updated, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

