Colorado woman charged in husband’s suspected fentanyl overdose

Greeley police say a drug task force found suspected fentanyl in a home where a man overdosed. Wife Amy Conradson was arrested.
Greeley police say a drug task force found suspected fentanyl in a home where a man overdosed. Wife Amy Conradson was arrested.(Greeley Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:05 AM MDT
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing charges after her husband died in an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Law enforcement says they found more than 150 pills suspected of containing the drug after responding to the Greeley home last month.

Officers were called to the house on the morning of March 21 after Amy Conradson, 36, reported finding her husband unconscious. Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to resuscitate the 33-year-old man.

Because overdose was suspected, a search warrant was obtained and the Weld County Drug Task Force was dispatched to go through the home. The task force reported finding 160 blue counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, as well as heroin, then finding more pills while taking Conradson into custody. She faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, as well as special offender charges because her home is less than 700 feet away from a school.

The Drug Enforcement Administration describes counterfeit pills as “fake medications that have different ingredients than the actual medication. They may contain no active ingredient, the wrong active ingredient, or have the right ingredient but in an incorrect quantity.”

The DEA says what makes these pills so dangerous is that they look identical to legitimate prescription medications but contain lethal amounts of fentanyl, meth, etc -- something the user is often unaware of when ingesting them.

“People think they are buying oxycodone, instead they are buying poison,” said a Colorado district attorney.

