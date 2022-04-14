Colorado Safeway and Albertsons customers raise $757K for Marshall Fire victims

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers at Safeway and Albertsons came through in a big way for their fellow Coloradans.

Albertsons/Safeway announced Thursday its Colorado stores raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of the devastating Marshall Fire.

“We are grateful to our generous customers throughout Colorado who have joined us to help those impacted by the devastating wildfire in January,” said Kris Staaf, a spokeswoman with the company. “The fire directly affected the communities we serve in Boulder County, as well as our associates, some of whom lost their homes. Together with our customers and these incredible organizations, we can continue to help those impacted by the fires in the months to come.”

Over the last few months, customers were invited make donations while checking out. Those donations quickly added up -- to more than $757,000.

The donations will be given to three organizations currently assisting fire victims: Community Foundation Boulder County, A Precious Child, and Community Food Share.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the Safeway stores and their employees throughout Colorado for stepping up to help A Precious Child provide essential items for the individuals devastated by the Marshall Fire,” said A Precious Child CEO and founder Carina Martin.

The Marshall Fire broke out on Dec, 30, 2021, and quickly spread to homes and businesses in the towns of Louisville and Superior. The fire would go on to destroy 991 structures and become the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

Information on how you can help can be found by clicking on this page and scrolling down to “Donations and Volunteering.”

