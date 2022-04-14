Advertisement

Colorado Safeway and Albertsons customers raise $757K for Marshall Fire victims

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers at Safeway and Albertsons came through in a big way for their fellow Coloradans.

Albertsons/Safeway announced Thursday its Colorado stores raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of the devastating Marshall Fire.

“We are grateful to our generous customers throughout Colorado who have joined us to help those impacted by the devastating wildfire in January,” said Kris Staaf, a spokeswoman with the company. “The fire directly affected the communities we serve in Boulder County, as well as our associates, some of whom lost their homes. Together with our customers and these incredible organizations, we can continue to help those impacted by the fires in the months to come.”

Over the last few months, customers were invited make donations while checking out. Those donations quickly added up -- to more than $757,000.

The donations will be given to three organizations currently assisting fire victims: Community Foundation Boulder County, A Precious Child, and Community Food Share.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the Safeway stores and their employees throughout Colorado for stepping up to help A Precious Child provide essential items for the individuals devastated by the Marshall Fire,” said A Precious Child CEO and founder Carina Martin.

The Marshall Fire broke out on Dec, 30, 2021, and quickly spread to homes and businesses in the towns of Louisville and Superior. The fire would go on to destroy 991 structures and become the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

Information on how you can help can be found by clicking on this page and scrolling down to “Donations and Volunteering.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park 60 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Alleged stalker suspected of stabbing and nearly killing a woman in Colorado Springs
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Human-caused fire 6 miles west of Monument near Mt. Herman Road contained
Burn ban.
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail

Latest News

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
Fire in Larimer County 4/15/22.
Wildfire burning in Larimer County prompts evacuations on Friday
Aerial view of the Bent's Old Fort Fire burn scar on April 13, 2022.
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero Counties
Fire near Las Animas 4/12/22
Be ready for a wildfire, tips for creating a plan in Colorado
Attempted murder suspects and one of the stolen trucks used in the crime.
WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado