Colorado Conversation to tackle the fentanyl crisis

Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.(DEA)
By Vince Bzdeck
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Matt Riviere says he wakes up every morning in his house in Monument, turns on a soothing salt lamp, and gazes at a photo of him and his sons. The photo sits in an alcove next to the fireplace, where the decorative wooden urns containing the ashes of A.J. and Stevie are on the hearth.

The brothers died on July 26, 2021, at ages 21 and 19, after taking what they thought was OxyContin. The illicit pills they ingested actually had been laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is so strong that 2 milligrams are potentially lethal, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. To put that amount in perspective, 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar equals 3,450 milligrams.

“This is an epidemic,” Riviere told Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley. “It’s not like this is a little thing that’s going to go away. It’s everywhere.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in December that fentanyl overdoses had become the leading cause of death for 18- to 45-year-olds nationally — since 2020, killing more than COVID-19, car crashes, suicides, cancer and gunshots combined.

In response to this raging epidemic, The Colorado Springs Gazette and KKTV are hosting a Colorado Conversation on April 20 at 5 p.m. MDT at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. Eight experts will answer your questions about the crisis in Colorado, and what politicians and police are doing to stop the scourge.

The forum is sponsored by Diversus Health, and you can register at gazette.com/conversation.

Our panel of experts include representatives from law enforcement, medicine, addiction counseling, education, the justice system and the El Paso Coroner’s Office.

They are:

Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District Attorney; Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North; Adrian Vasquez, interim Colorado Springs police chief; Cory Notestine, director of counseling and wellness, Colorado Springs School District 11; Joe Roybal, El Paso County undersheriff; Katie Blickenderfer, chief clinical officer for Diversus; Randy Royal, Colorado Springs fire chief; and El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly.

The conversation also will be livestreamed at gazette.com and kktv.com.

This crisis is hitting Colorado especially hard. Our state has the second-fastest-rising rate of overdose deaths from fentanyl in the country. El Paso County saw 102 fentanyl-related overdoses in 2021. Of those, five were minors under age 18.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths in the county has more than doubled each year since 2017.

And it’s hitting parents harder than anyone.

Looking at the photo of his sons every day, it’s still difficult for Riviere to believe they are gone.

“I see the picture and shake my head — that didn’t really happen, I think,” he said.

