City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following recent brush fires in Colorado and dry conditions, the City of Colorado Springs will be under a new urn Restriction Order starting Friday.

“Due to drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and an increase in grass fires in Colorado Springs, the CSFD Division of the Fire Marshal is taking steps to heighten awareness and reduce fire risks,” a notice on the Colorado Springs Fire Department website reads.

Burn Restriction Order 2022-R1 goes into effect on Friday at noon and will remain in place until rescinded. This order is separate from the one put in place by El Paso County. Click here for restrictions in the county.

“Due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures necessary to heighten fire hazard awareness and further reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety are essential. Therefore, effective at noon (MDT), on April 15, 2022, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R1 goes into effect and will remain until rescinded.”

Violators of the Order shall be subject to the General Penalty provisions of the City Code of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2001, as amended, sections 1.1.201 and 1.1.202, which may include punishments up to a $2,500 fine; imprisonment in jail, not to exceed 189 days; a sentence to probation; or a combination of a fine, imprisonment, or probation. Fires caused in violation of this Order may be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony arson violation, subjecting violators to any penalties provided under Colorado statutes.

The following will be prohibited within city limits under the order:

-Any type of fire, whether open or contained, on any UNDEVELOPED WILDLAND AREAS, brushy areas, or grassy areas

-Recreational fires

-Bonfires

-Open or prescribed burns

-Outdoor smoking in ALL CITY PARKS AND OPEN SPACES

-Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor

-Recreational fireworks/devices requiring ignition such as sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc. (PROHIBITEDAT ALL TIMES)

-Trash/rubbish burning (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES)

ALLOWED within the City of Colorado Springs:

- Select pyrotechnic or commercial activities WHEN PERMITTED by Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

-Hot work activities such as welding, brazing, blasting, and torching in forested or grassy areas WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

-Outdoor smoking ONLY in designated areas and disposal of smoking materials is in a noncombustible container with a secured lid (SMOKING IS PROHIBITED IN ALL CITY OWNED PARKS AND OPEN SPACES)

-Model rockets WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

-Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor appliances WITHIN DEVELOPED AREAS:

Shall maintain a minimum clearance of 15′ between the fireplace or appliance and all combustible structures, fences, and/or vegetation (No clearance requirements for permanent outdoor fireplaces or appliances installed in accordance with the currently adopted International Mechanical Code.)

o Shall ONLY be fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas

o Shall utilize spark arrestors when fueled by wood, pellets, or charcoal

o Shall constantly be attended by a capable adult with a means of complete extinguishment

Cooking devices intended for outdoor use, fueled by solid materials (wood, pellets, or charcoal) and/or liquid propane (LPG), natural gas, or liquid fuel WITHIN DEVELOPED AREAS:

o Shall maintain a minimum clearance of 15′ between the device and all combustible structures, fences, and/or vegetation (No clearance requirements for permanent outdoor cooking appliances installed in accordance with the currently adopted International Mechanical Code.)

o Shall constantly be attended by a capable adult with a means of complete extinguishment

o Shall dispose of waste (residue from wood, pellets, or charcoal) in non-combustible containers with lids tightly secured

