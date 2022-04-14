Advertisement

CDPHE extends some COVID public health orders

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - The state health department is extending certain public health orders for one more month.

Through May 13, the following COVID-related health orders will remain in effect:

- Masking in certain settings that serve vulnerable or at-risk populations (such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails) when the community COVID level is medium or high, during outbreaks, or when otherwise required by local and state officials.

- Masking in medical facilities when the community COVID level is medium or high, during outbreaks, or when otherwise required by local and state officials.

- Continued case reporting by state hospitals

- Vaccination requirements for workers in certain settings

The full order and everything it encompasses can be viewed below.

