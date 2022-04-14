CDPHE extends some COVID public health orders
DENVER (KKTV) - The state health department is extending certain public health orders for one more month.
Through May 13, the following COVID-related health orders will remain in effect:
- Masking in certain settings that serve vulnerable or at-risk populations (such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails) when the community COVID level is medium or high, during outbreaks, or when otherwise required by local and state officials.
- Masking in medical facilities when the community COVID level is medium or high, during outbreaks, or when otherwise required by local and state officials.
- Continued case reporting by state hospitals
- Vaccination requirements for workers in certain settings
The full order and everything it encompasses can be viewed below.
