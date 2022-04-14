Advertisement

Air Force agrees to contract extension with hockey head coach Frank Serratore through 2025

Air Force hockey head coach Frank Serratore chats with the media Jan. 5, 2022
Air Force hockey head coach Frank Serratore chats with the media Jan. 5, 2022(USAFA)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM MDT
USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy has agreed to a new contract to keep head hockey coach Frank Serratore through 2025, the school announced Wednesday.

Serratore has coached 25 seasons at USAFA, most recently leading Air Force to a 16-17-3 record and an appearance in the championship game of American Hockey Association tournament.

“It is my privilege to announce this important contract extension and the continuity of leadership in our hockey program under coach Serratore,” Pine said in a statement. “Our program is in great hands and we were on the cusp of yet another championship this season with one of the youngest teams in the nation. I cannot wait for next season and I’m thrilled that Frank will continue to lead Air Force hockey for years to come.”

Serratore’s 426-395-96 record at Air Force makes him the winning coach in Falcons hockey history.

