After perfect start, Switcbacks FC coach Brendan Burke named USL Championship coach of the month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In his second year as head coach of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Brendan Burke is taking home some hardware.

Burke was named coach of the month in the USL Championship after leading the Switchbacks to a club-record 5-0-0 start to the season. Switchbacks FC are currently first place in the USL with 15 total points and are the only undefeated team left in the league.

Last season, Burke led the Switchbacks to a 13-9-10 record and their first playoff appearance since 2016. The Switchbacks return home Saturday for a match at Weidner Field against Memphis 901 FC.

