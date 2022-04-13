WATCH LIVE: Food purchase assistance cooperative agreement awarded to Colorado at 11:45 a.m.

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Human Services is sharing more information on a local food purchase assistance cooperative agreement.

The Colorado Department of Human Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Agriculture will host a press event announcing Colorado as the first state in the nation to receive funding for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement, and announce applications have opened for Colorado grant applicants.

Colorado will be awarding two-year grants with this funding, and applications are open through May 25. This grant will provide funding for food purchases targeted for local and regional socially disadvantaged producers to be distributed in underserved communities.

