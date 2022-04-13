WATCH: CDOT honors fallen employees on Remembrance Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation held its Remembrance Day ceremony to honor employees who lost their lives while on duty in southeastern Colorado.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

The ceremony is being held as National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off. The event featured the reading of the nine names on the CDOT Region 2 Memorial Monument of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for CDOT. The day is also used as a safety reminder for those working and traveling through work zones.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.