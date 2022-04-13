Advertisement

WATCH: CDOT honors fallen employees on Remembrance Day

WATCH: CDOT honors fallen employees on Remembrance Day
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation held its Remembrance Day ceremony to honor employees who lost their lives while on duty in southeastern Colorado.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

The ceremony is being held as National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off. The event featured the reading of the nine names on the CDOT Region 2 Memorial Monument of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for CDOT. The day is also used as a safety reminder for those working and traveling through work zones.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18

Latest News

Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Nate Springer
New president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced
Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
Wind is Here To Stay
Wind & Fire
Pueblo Police say one man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Monday near west Northern...
Victim identified following a deadly shooting in Pueblo