Victim seriously injured as Colorado Springs police investigate a stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stabbing is under investigation by police in Colorado Springs.

The violent act was carried out on Tuesday at about 3:25 p.m. near Sunny Vista Living Center. The center is located near E. Cache La Poudre Street to the west of N. Circle Drive. When 11 News arrived to the scene crime tape was stretched out across a driveway leading to an open garage at “The Retreat at Sunny Vista.”. Last time 11 News checked in with police Wednesday afternoon, police could only say the victim had serious injuries. It isn’t clear if a suspect is in custody.

Colorado Springs Police are expecting to release more information on the crime Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and this article will be updated.

