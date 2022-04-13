Springs firefighters quickly extinguish fire near mobile home park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire near a mobile home park in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The fire started before 10 a.m. in the 3600 block of El Morro Road, just up the street from the El Morro Mobile Estates. Fire crews said it burned a portion of a fence and a tree before they got it out.

Despite being small, the blaze was yet another reminder how high fire danger will remain while conditions are dry and windy.

#ColoradoSpringsFire responded this morning to a outside fire in the 3600 block of El Morro Rd. Engine 11 arrived and found a fence and tree on fire behind the homes. Even though it’s not a warm day higher winds are expected and fire can spread quickly #redflag #cowx pic.twitter.com/OzDMW4OWNc — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 13, 2022

