Springs firefighters quickly extinguish fire near mobile home park
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire near a mobile home park in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.
The fire started before 10 a.m. in the 3600 block of El Morro Road, just up the street from the El Morro Mobile Estates. Fire crews said it burned a portion of a fence and a tree before they got it out.
Despite being small, the blaze was yet another reminder how high fire danger will remain while conditions are dry and windy.
