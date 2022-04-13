Advertisement

Orphaned mountain lion cub found by hikers treated at Oakland Zoo

By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT
(CNN) – An orphaned mountain lion cub is being cared for at the Oakland Zoo in California.

The little female cub’s name is Rose.

She’s only about 4 to 5 months old, but she’s already a fighter.

She looks skinny in photos the zoo released of her.

Rose was initially spotted by hikers in a preserve in San Mateo, California, and they say she was all by herself and looked unhealthy.

It took some time for wildlife biologists to track her down, but they finally caught up to her and brought her to the zoo Sunday.

She was extremely emaciated, dehydrated and covered in fleas and ticks when she was taken in.

However, the caretakers at the Oakland Zoo say she has a feisty spirit and an obvious will to live, so they’re guardedly optimistic their little Rose will blossom.

If all goes well with her recovery over the next few months, the zoo says it will work to find her a good home.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to go back to the wild because she’ll have missed out on the crucial time with her mother to learn how to survive on her own.

The Oakland Zoo provides veterinary care for sick, injured, burned or orphaned wild mountain lions through a partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. To learn more, you can visit the zoo’s website.

