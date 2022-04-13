Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja

Police investigation.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police shared details with the public about a homicide case they have been working for about two weeks.

According to a news release, police started looking into a homicide on March 30. Details on what prompted the investigation were not shared in the release. It isn’t clear when or where the body was found. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs.

A suspect, Deka Simmons, was taken into custody on April 7. Simmons is suspected of first-degree murder. and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

“A photograph of Deka Simmons is not releasable at this time; further details including the suspect’s photograph will be released in the future as appropriate,” Colorado Springs Police Lt. Jim Sokolik wrote in the release.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call them at 719-444-7000.

11 News has requested the arrest papers for Simmons and we plan on providing updates

