Elementary school teacher arrested for possession of ecstasy, police say

Police say elementary school teacher Hiromi Adams was arrested for possession of drugs,...
Police say elementary school teacher Hiromi Adams was arrested for possession of drugs, including MDMA.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (Gray News) – An elementary school teacher in Florida has been taken into custody for possession of MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly, after school administrators noticed her acting strangely during school hours, according to police.

The School Resource Officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School in Ocala told the Marion County Sheriff’s Office he was notified by school administrators Tuesday about first-grade teacher Hiromi Adams. They reportedly told him she was exhibiting concerning behavior, and she was sent to the school’s clinic for a health checkup.

Other teachers reportedly said they had seen Adams going toward the bathroom before leaving the school and believed she may have been attempting to hide something in the bathroom before leaving.

The SRO and school administrators conducted a search of the bathroom, which is also used by students.

During the search, the SRO found a pill bottle with Adams’ name on it. The contents of the pill bottle included a red straw, half of a green pill and a small plastic baggie of green powder. When it was tested, police say the powder proved to be MDMA.

Adams was found off-campus by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and placed under arrest. When police searched Adams’ person, they said they also found Suboxone.

Adams was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

