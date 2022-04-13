Advertisement

Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Victim seriously injured as Colorado Springs police investigate a stabbing
On the left Officer Fischer is pictured on Oct. 31, 2021 giving a child a tour of the...
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody
Aerial view of the Bent's Old Fort Fire burn scar on April 13, 2022.
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero counties

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks
Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice issued
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire...
Softball umpire speaks after parent attack leaves her with severe nerve damage
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty