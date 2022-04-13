Advertisement

Community comes together to help a volunteer firefighter who lost his home to a grass fire in Colorado

Jason Garcia, a volunteer firefighter in Colorado who lost his home in a grass fire.
Jason Garcia, a volunteer firefighter in Colorado who lost his home in a grass fire.(Christina Tozzie)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KKTV) - While battling a grass fire in Colorado, a volunteer firefighter lost the home he grew up in to the blaze.

Donations are being accepted for Jason Garcia. Christina Tozzie helped organized the support effort for the man who is a 20-year veteran volunteer firefighter with the Las Animas-Bent County Fire Department. Jason was part of an effort to gain control of the grass fires that started burning around Las Animas on Tuesday. The fires have scorched thousands of acres and claimed several structures.

An account was set up for monetary donations at First National Bank of Las Animas to help Jason. Those wishing to help with money can visit the location at 535 Bent Ave. and reference account number 138982. Clothing and gift card donations can be dropped off at the Las Animas Fire Department, 435 5th Street.

To arrange pick up of items, or for more information on how you can help Jason, call 720-244-7476.

Good Morning, Friends! As you know, our firefighters had a tough day yesterday. One of them in particular, as he lost...

Posted by Christina Tozzie on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

