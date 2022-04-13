Advertisement

Colorado Springs School District 11 could cut more than 50 teachers for 2022-2023 school year

By O'Dell Isaac
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - In anticipation of a reduced budget due to four years of declining enrollment, Colorado Springs School District 11 could eliminate more than 50 teaching positions for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to a message to district families.

The job cuts are part of a series of budget allocation decisions — including the dissolution of the district’s Equity and Inclusion Department — that the district’s Board of Education has discussed for approximately 11 combined hours, including a six-hour work session on April 6.. The result of these talks was a proposed budget that calls for the removal of 53 teaching positions, district officials said.

“Nothing is finalized right now,” said spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “It’s just projections at this point.”

Click here to read the full article by 11 News Partner The Gazette.

