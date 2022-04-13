Colorado Springs School District 11 could cut more than 50 teachers for 2022-2023 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - In anticipation of a reduced budget due to four years of declining enrollment, Colorado Springs School District 11 could eliminate more than 50 teaching positions for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to a message to district families.

The job cuts are part of a series of budget allocation decisions — including the dissolution of the district’s Equity and Inclusion Department — that the district’s Board of Education has discussed for approximately 11 combined hours, including a six-hour work session on April 6.. The result of these talks was a proposed budget that calls for the removal of 53 teaching positions, district officials said.

“Nothing is finalized right now,” said spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “It’s just projections at this point.”

