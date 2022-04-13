Advertisement

Colorado Springs residents invited to learn about process to decide the future of the Westside Community Center

Westside Community Center
Westside Community Center(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is getting an invite from officials with the City of Colorado Springs to learn about a public engagement process to decide the future of the Westside Community Center.

The fate of the center located at 1628 W. Bijou Street remains unclear.

“We believe this community engagement process is an important opportunity to reset and reengage a broad range of stakeholders to work together on a path forward for our community,” said Stephannie Fortune, City Councilmember from District 3. “Throughout the process, we hope to discover our shared values. Values that will help inform viable long-term options for City administrators to consider as they work to determine the future of the Westside Community Center.”

The information session is scheduled for Friday at noon at the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Avenue, Room 102. Those who want to attend virtually can do so via Microsoft Teams by clicking here.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CENTER FROM THE CITY:

The City’s operational contract with the Center for Strategic Ministry (CSM) expires on May 31. CSM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has operated the community center since the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department first sought an external operator in 2010 as a response to budgetary constraints. In March 2022, the City cancelled its request for proposal (RFP) following CSM’s withdrawal from the process, and the procurement evaluation resulting in no additional qualified proposers. The City began the process to find a new operator in November 2020.

